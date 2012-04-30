Peyton Manning Goes Crazy After Todd Helton's Big Grand Slam

Peyton Manning had his first big sports moment this afternoon as a Denver athlete. With the Rockies trailing 4-0 in the eighth inning, Todd Helton tied the game with a grand slam. Manning who was in attendance, wearing a Rox cap, then went crazy.



OK, “crazy” might be a little strong. But it is more emotion that we are used to seeing from one Peyton Williams Manning…

