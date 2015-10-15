This GIF perfectly sums up Destiny's latest update



Here’s a breakdown of what you’re seeing: This player and his team just lost a game of Iron Banner, Destiny’s competitive multiplayer tournament that appears once a month. (It’s back as of this Tuesday).

Just as the game is ending, the player gestures his opponents to “bring it on” a la Neo from “The Matrix,” and it’s perfect timing: He gets a grenade stuck to his face by an enemy player, who uses this opportunity to throw a dance move right back in his face: the Carlton.

Both of these hilarious gestures are among 18 new “emotes” — dance moves, taunts, and expressions — now available for “Destiny” players to purchase. You see, Destiny maker Bungie introduced microtransactions in Tuesday’s update, which lets players buy cosmetic things like dance moves via a new in-game currency called Silver, which you can only acquire if you spend actual dollars. You can get 500 Silver for $US5, 1100 Silver for $US10, and 2300 Silver for $US20.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest “Destiny” update, including the addition of microtransactions and what it could mean for the future of the game.

Players are already having a lot of fun with these new dance moves, but this particular player will be careful about who he taunts in the future.

Here’s the original video of the GIF at the top. It’s hilarious with sound.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s a bonus video of one guy dancing The Carlton in “Destiny,” because it’s impossible to get enough of The Carlton.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

