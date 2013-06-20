This Mesmerizing GIF Shows RA Dickey's Knuckleball Breaking 3 Different Ways

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher R.A. Dickey won the N.L. Cy Young Award last year relying almost exclusively on one pitch, his hard knuckler. Most knuckleballs ooze into the strike zone, but Dickey’s dances in at an average of 77 mph.



Combine that speed with ridiculous movement and a lot of batters are going to look ridiculous. Redditor DShep posted this .gif to /r/baseball recently, and we have never seen anything like it. It shows the trajectory of three knuckleballs, each of which breaks differently.

Check it out and be glad you don’t have to try to hit, or catch, that pitch:

