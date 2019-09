Here’s Mark Sanchez taking questions at Jets training camp earlier today.

Lots to like:

Sanchez’s Fu Manchu moustache

Sanchez’s headband

The ESPN cameraman messing up and zooming in on Sanchez’s soul

If only for GIF purposes, we’ll miss this guy if and when he gets replaced by Geno Smith:

