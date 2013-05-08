An Awesome Gif Of Jennifer Lawrence Photobombing Sarah Jessica Parker

Jennifer Lawrence should win an Oscar for her red carpet performances alone.



During Monday night’s Met Gala, the 22-year-old actress photobombed Sarah Jessica Parker and her head piece while walking the red carpet.

If Lawrence’s expression alone doesn’t brighten up your day, be sure to watch for Marion Cotillard and Lena Dunham’s ensuing giggles.

