The Entire 19-Hour Process Of Flipping The Costa Concordia In One Short GIF

Michael Kelley

Workers in Italy spent 19 hours flipping the shipwrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship to remove it from the middle of a nationally protected marine park and coral reef.

The 60,000-ton ship — which crashed in January 2012, killing 32 people — is now upright.

Here’s the GIF (via The Daily Mail) of how it was done:

Time lapse video reduces 19-hour mission to lift the Concordi... on Twitpic

And here’s a one-minute time-lapse video:

