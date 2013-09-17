The Entire 19-Hour Process Of Flipping The Costa Concordia In One Short GIF

Workers in Italy spent 19 hours flipping the shipwrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship to remove it from the middle of a nationally protected marine park and coral reef.

The 60,000-ton ship — which crashed in January 2012, killing 32 people — is now upright.

Here’s the GIF (via The Daily Mail) of how it was done:

And here’s a one-minute time-lapse video:

