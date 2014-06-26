A Nigerian Player Kicked A Ball So Hard It Appeared To Break A Bone In His Teammate's Arm [WARNING: Graphic]

During Nigeria’s World Cup match against Argentina we got a scary glimpse at just how hard these players can kick a soccer ball and just how much damage the ball can do.

[WARNING: there is a GIF of the injury at the bottom of this post. It is graphic.]

With the ball bouncing loose about ten yards outside of the box, Ogenyi Onazi of Nigeria got about a 7-yard run at the ball before attempting a long shot at Argentina’s goal.

Unfortunately, his teammate, Michael Babatunde, was between the ball and the goal.

Professional soccer players can kick the 1-pound ball 70 mph and players like Cristiano Ronaldo can kick the ball up to 80 mph. Onazi had a full head of steam on his shot.

Babatunde tried to brace himself when he saw the shot taken.

The results were devastating. The replay appears to show that the radius bone of his right arm was broken at impact.

Here is the injury:



