Because of his heavy-handed rule over the NFL, Roger Goodell has made many enemies amongst the players. Well apparently that hasn’t yet rubbed off on this year’s draft class.



Here is Goodell surprising everybody with this handshake with Melvin Ingram, who was selected by the San Diego Chargers in tonight’s NFL Draft.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.