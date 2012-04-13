Kentucky Has Its Next One-And-Done Player, As Nerlens Noel Channels His Inner-LeBron

Nerlens Noel is the number one high school player in the country, and he chose a unique way to announce his intention to play basketball at the University of Kentucky.



The 6-foot-10 Noel, from Everett, Mass., went on ESPN, and when he was asked which school he had chosen, he first proved that not everybody was annoyed by LeBron James’ “The Announcement.”

Noel, looking into the camera, said “I’ll be taking my talents, for college, to…” At that point, Noel spun around and revealed the Kentucky logo shaved into the hair on the back of his head.

And then the sports world rolled their collective eyes…

