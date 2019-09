The L.A. Galaxy took an early 1-0 lead over the Philadelphia Union with a little help from the Union keeper. Actually, he did almost all the work.



Landon Donovan sent a corner kick into the box when the ball struck Zac MacMath in the face and ricocheted into his own goal for one of the worst own goals you’ll ever see…

Here’s the full video…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



