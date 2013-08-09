Three GIFs That Show Why Everybody Loves Golfer Miguel Angel Jimenez

There is just something about Miguel Angel Jimenez that everybody loves.

The cigar. The belly. The ponytail. And oh yes, the stretching. We will never get tired of watching Jimenez stretch before a round of golf.There is just something about the stretching that the weekend athlete can relate to.

The highlight of the stretching is always the knee circles…

And then there are the bends…And one final stretch and a couple more puffs on the cigar…

