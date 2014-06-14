Here Are The Bogus Offside Calls That Cost Mexico 2 Goals

Mexico dominated Cameroon in the first half of their opening World Cup match but at halftime it was still tied 0-0 thanks to two blown offside calls that took two goals away from Mexico.

The first came when Giovani dos Santos took a pass in the middle of the box and quickly drove the ball into the back of the net.



But the refs flag was up, calling dos Santos offside.

However, replays clearly showed that dos Santos was not behind the defender when the pass was made.

dos Santos was not happy.



But the worst was yet to come for dos Santos.

Later, on a corner kick, dos Santos appeared to head the ball into the net for a goal, but was once again called offside.



But replays showed that not only was the ball not deflected by a Mexican player, but that dos Santos was not behind the last defender.Here we can see dos Santos was not behind the defender even if the official thought the ball was deflected by a Mexican player.

Needless to say, dos Santos was even more upset after this blown call.

