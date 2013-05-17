Mets Infielder Hit A Ball Though The Outfield Wall

Daniel Murphy of the New York Mets hit a ball today that ended up doing something you won’t see very often. It went through the outfield wall.



Murphy’s hit appeared as though it was going to go off the wall for a standard double. But instead of bouncing back towards the infield, it disappeared, hitting perfectly between two pads in the wall, never to be seen again.

As many problems as Major League Baseball has with figuring out whether a ball is a home run or not, it would seem like they could make their life easier without walls that have gaps…

