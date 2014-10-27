Falcons Quarterback Threw One Of The Worst Interceptions You'll Ever See

NFL fans got an early morning treat on Sunday with the latest game played in London. The Detroit Lions overcame a 21-0 halftime deficit and thwarted the Atlanta Falcons’ upset bid thanks in large part to one of the worst interceptions you will ever see.

With the Falcons holding on to a 21-10 lead late in the third quarter, momentum was now in the Lions’ favour and the Falcons were trying to build a drive. That’s when Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan scrambled and then threw an interception right to a defensive back who wasn’t covering anybody.



There wasn’t a Falcons receiver anywhere near where the ball was thrown. Unfortunately for Ryan, Cassius Vaughn was. He returned the interception to inside the 10-yard line leading to a field goal for the Lions. Detroit went on to win 22-21 on a last-second field goal.

It looked like Ryan was gearing up to throw deep to Harry Douglas who was streaking up the sideline. But Ryan may have seen the safety creeping over from the middle of the field and in mid-throw decided to throw it away.

But if you are going to throw it away, it is probably better to do it in an area where there isn’t a bored defensive back just hanging out doing nothing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.