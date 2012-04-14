This Pitcher Had His Shutout Bid End In The Most Horrific Way Possible

Yesterday, Matt Garza was one out away from his first shutout since throwing a no-hitter for the Tampa Bay Rays back in July of 2010. And when Norichika Aoki hit a little dribbler back to the mound, it looked like Garza was going to get it.



But then something went wrong in the communication between Garza’s brain and his right arm. And instead of throwing the ball to first base, Garza must have seen a fan in the tenth row that really wanted a souvenir (see below).

Honestly, we have never seen a throw miss first base by a wider margin. And Garza was only standing 70 feet away.

Garza was pulled after this play and did not get a second chance for the shutout…

