Ole Miss Basketball Player Marshall Henderson Made A Bizarre Shot Off The Face Of A Defender

Marshall Henderson, everybody’s favourite college basketball bad boy, made a truly bizarre shot during Ole Miss’s win this weekend when his pass deflected off of two Middle Tennessee State University players and ended up in the basket.

Henderson was trying to pass the ball to teammate Sebastian Saiz under the basket when one defender deflected the pass with his hand. The ball then went off another player’s face for two points. Interestingly, Saiz was given credit for the basket even though it appears he never touched the ball. Henderson was given an assist on the play.

Here are three views of the play (via the SEC Network).



Here is a zoomed in shot.And here it is in slow-motion.

