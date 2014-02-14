This GIF Shows How Big Comcast And Time Warner Will Be On A Map Of The US

Last night, Comcast revealed it was going to buy Time Warner Cable for $US159 per share. Comcast is the nation’s largest cable and internet service provider while Time Warner Cable is its closest rival according to the latest

This gif from Quartz shows the different regions that TWC and Comcast control:

The dots shown in the gif are the largest groups of subscribers to each cable provider in a given location.

GigaOm writes that Time Warner and Comcast would be responsible for providing half of the country’s triple-play services which includes video (streaming), voice (telephone line) and internet.

According to the same report, both companies together would have 33 million broadband connections which brought in close to $US18 billion in broadband revenue last year.

