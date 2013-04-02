Magic Johnson Was Benched During The Dodgers' Ceremonial Opening Day First Pitch

Dodgers owner Magic Johnson, wearing a number 13 jersey, appeared ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on opening day for the Dodgers. But manager Don Mattingly came to the mound and called for a reliever, hall of fame pitcher Sandy Koufax. The Dodgers fans went wild.



Ironically, Johnson was not wearing his customary number 32 because that number was worn by Koufax and has been retired by the Dodgers. Here are two GIFs showing the moment (via ESPN)…

