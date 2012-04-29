Luis Suarez' Rain-Soaked Hat Trick Included This Bomb From 50 Yards

Cork Gaines
Luis Suarez

Photo: Fox Soccer

To say Liverpool’s Luis Suarez has had an eventful season in the English Premier League would be an understatement. But as the season winds down, he is going out on a high note with his first hat-trick for Liverpool including one of the longest strikes you will ever see.On the next few pages we will show you all three goals in the win versus Norwich City, including his long-range missile.

