Young Girl Hilariously Spurns Soccer Star Luis Suarez's Handshake

During the pre-match handshakes between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, a young girl caused some laughs when she faked-out Liverpool striker Luis Suarez by pulling her hand back from their handshake and making a gesture in front of her nose.

Suarez, the leading scorer in the Premier League, then appeared to fire back at the little girl when he scored a goal in the first half. After the goal, Suarez appeared to briefly recreate the hand gesture followed by a motion to be quiet (see slo-mo GIF at bottom).

Here is the handshake. The gesture may have been making fun of a goal celebration occasionally used by Suarez.



Here is the goal and celebration by Suarez.



And here is the hand gesture by Suarez slowed down. It appears that Suarez recreates the gesture followed briefly by the hand-signal used to tell somebody to be quiet.



