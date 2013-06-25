An Awesome GIF Of Every Shot LeBron Made In Game 7

All series the San Antonio Spurs packed the paint defensively as they dared LeBron James to beat them with his jumper. In Game 7 he did just that.

The above GIF shows all 12 shots LeBron made in Game 7, and the diversity of his shot selection is unreal. James finished at the hole three times, made four long two-point jumpers and five threes.

The Finals MVP finished with 37 points and 12 rebounds.

GIF courtesy of Drew Shepard (@DShep25)

