The Knicks And Pacers Nearly Brawled And The Refs Didn't Even Stop The Game

Lance Stephenson of the Pacers and Tyson Chandler of the Knicks nearly came to blows with Chandler taking exception to something and threatening to throw an elbow. But in one of the more bizarre scenes you’ll see in an NBA game, the referee broke them up but never stopped the game.



The ref can be seen running up and separating the players. But when it was clear everything was fine, he just let the play continue and sprinted down to the other end of the court…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.