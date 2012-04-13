This Oakland A's DH May Be The Unluckiest Lucky Player In Major League Baseball

Yesterday, the Oakland A’s beat the Kansas City Royals when Jonathan Broxton hit Jonny Gomes with a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning. That’s unusual, but strangely, not for Gomes.



Here’s the pitch…

You would think a walk-off hit-by-pitch would be rare. But the last time it happened was only last August. And who was the receiving end? Jonny Gomes, of course.

Here’s that pitch…

Exactly as Gomes dreamed it would happen when he was a kid in the backyard.

