An Astros Player Created The Baseball Version Of The Butt Fumble With A Slide

The Astros are on pace to lose their 100th game of the season so it is only fitting that they created the baseball version of Mark Sanchez’s butt fumble.

The play occurred in the first inning when Jonathan Villar tried to stretch a single into a double. Brandon Phillips took the throw from center field and had to tag Villar through the legs. Unfortunately, Villar slid face-first a little too high. On the plus-side, the Reds did not return the ball for a touchdown.

Here is the slide via Comcast Sportsnet:



