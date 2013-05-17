Johnny Manziel Threw Out A First Pitch For The Padres Worthy Of A Heisman Trophy

Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Johnny Manziel threw out the first pitch for the San Diego Padres. And he added a little Johnny Football-touch to the occasion.



Wearing a Padres jersey with a Heisman Trophy patch (see image below), Manziel “fumbled” the snap and then scrambled around before make a nice toss to home that was caught by Mark Kotsay behind his back…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.