Johnny Manziel Appeared To Taunt An Opponent By Refusing To Give Him An Autograph

It has been quite a day for Johnny Manziel after missing the first half against Rice because of an NCAA suspension.

In addition to throwing a touchdown pass and then giving a “show me the money!” celebration, he also appeared to taunt one defender by telling the player he could not have an autograph. Later on, Manziel received an unsportsmanlike penalty for taunting a Rice defender by pointing to the scoreboard (see second GIF below).

Texas A&M went on to win 52-31 and Manziel threw three touchdown passes.

Here is the autograph taunt:

Here is the unsportsmanlike penalty:



