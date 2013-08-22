Jason Heyward Was Hit In The Face With A 90 MPH Fastball

Jason Heyward of the Atlanta Braves was hit in the jaw by a 90 mph fastball from Jonathon Niese of the New York Mets.

Heyward was visibly shaken and fell to the ground where he remained for several minutes. Thankfully, replays showed that the flap of Heyward’s helmet absorbed some of the contact. He was able to walk off the field and was taken to a local hospital for x-rays.

[UPDATE] Heyward has a broken jaw according to MASN.

According to Tom Hart of ESPN, Heyward’s grandparents were at the game and were taken to the clubhouse. Here is the pitch…

