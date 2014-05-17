These GIFs Of Street Art Are Completely Mesmerising

If you were to pass British artist INSA‘s street art in your local neighborhood, you wouldn’t think there was anything especially remarkable about it.



However, the internet sees things differently.

In an “online meets offline” creative endeavour, the artist turns his street paintings into online GIFs.

To accomplish this, INSA — usually under commission by different brands — paints several layers onto outdoor canvases around the world, records each image, and then transforms them into animated, moving GIFs.

“Mixing retro internet technology and labour intensive painting, INSA creates slices of infinite un-reality, cutting edge art for the tumblr generation,” the artist says on his blog.

Check out some of his mind-boggling creations below:

