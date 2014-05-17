These GIFs Of Street Art Are Completely Mesmerising

Alyson Penn

INSA art

INSA

‘C’est la vie,’ Paris

If you were to pass British artist INSA‘s street art in your local neighborhood, you wouldn’t think there was anything especially remarkable about it. 

However, the internet sees things differently.

In an “online meets offline” creative endeavour, the artist turns his street paintings into online GIFs.

To accomplish this, INSAusually under commission by different brands — paints several layers onto outdoor canvases around the world, records each image, and then transforms them into animated, moving GIFs.

“Mixing retro internet technology and labour intensive painting, INSA creates slices of infinite un-reality, cutting edge art for the tumblr generation,” the artist says on his blog.

Check out some of his mind-boggling creations below:

INSA art

INSA

‘Hollywood Dooom,” Los Angeles

INSA art

INSA

‘The Future,’ London, 2013

INSA art

INSA

‘Online Love,’ Newcastle, 2013

INSA art

INSA

London, 2013

INSA

INSA

Home of a “witch doctor” in The Gambia, Africa, 2013

INSA art

INSA

London, 2013

INSA art

INSA

‘Make your own way,’ Miami, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.