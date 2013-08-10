It Is So Wet At The PGA Championship They Are Using Squeegees On The Course

The second round of the PGA Championship is off to a wet start. The rain is not hard enough to halt play, but it has been steady enough that water is starting to accumulate on the course.

To fight the standing water, groundskeepers are using squeegees in between golfers to clear the water and as we can see below, there is a lot of water. This could give golfers who tee-off this afternoon, like Tiger Woods, a decided advantage…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

And here is close-up of the water that is accumulating on the course…

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.