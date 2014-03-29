This Stunning GIF Shows How Many People America Has Executed Since 1977

The Pew Research Center, sourcing the Death Penalty Information Center, has released a GIF illustrating executions in the United States from 1977 to 2014.

Texas far and away topped the nation in the number of executions in the country. According to Amnesty International, 40% of all executions in the U.S. in 2013 took place in Texas.

According to a Pew Research Center survey, 55% of U.S. adults still support the death penalty while 37% of adults oppose the practice.

Since 1996 there has been a marked decrease of support for the death penalty. Still, according to Amnesty International, the U.S. executes the fifth-highest number of people in the world.

China, according to the Amnesty International report, executed more people in 2013 than all other countries in the world combined.

