Golfer Broke His Driver After Hitting The Ball Into The Water At The BMW Championship

Henrik Stenson was at 4-under and eyeing a top-20 finish at the BMW Championship when he bogeyed the 17th hole and then hit a ball into the water hazard on the 18th hole.

The frustration was apparently too much for Stenson who then slammed his driver into the ground, causing the head of the club to break off and bounce away. Stenson would double-bogey the hole and finish 1-over for the tournament.

Outside of a proving that golf can even make professionals act crazy, the best part of this GIF may be that Stenson’s caddy doesn’t even flinch at the sound of a dying golf club…



