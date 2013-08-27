Someone Figured Out How To Show The Most Popular GIFs Being Tweeted In Real Time

MTV Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez at the MTV Video Music Awards.

A new website simply tells you which GIFs are currently trending on the Internet. It’s called .gif Hell and it tracks the gifs that are being tweeted about and puts the image on the site.

You can look at .gif Hell two ways: You can track by most-recently tweeted or most popular.

As of right now, most of the GIFs bubbling to the top come from last night’s MTV Video Music Awards, so there’s plenty of Miley and Taylor and Justin fodder for you to enjoy.

The site updates in real time, so check back often.

And for those of you who may have missed last night’s VMAs, there may just be enough material in .gif Hell to piece together entire performances.

