Gorgeous Header By Wayne Rooney Helped Save Manchester United From Another Embarrassing Loss

For a little while it looked like Manchester United was in danger of continuing their rough start under David Moyes as they trailed Stoke City most of the match.

But Wayne Rooney helped save the day with a beautiful header to the back corner of the goal off a corner kick from Robin van Persie. That leveled the score at 2-2 in the 78th minute and then just two minutes later Javier Hernandez added a goal of his own to give United the lead for good.

It was a huge three points for United who were in danger of falling 11 points behind Arsenal in the Premier League standings. Here are two GIFs of Rooney’s goal…

Another angle…

