Green Bay's Huge Lead Would Be Even Bigger If Not For A Boneheaded Play At The Endzone

Green Bay is blowing out Washington 24-0 at halftime. But Washington should feel lucky it wasn’t even worse.

Towards the end of the first half, the Packers were driving for another score when wide receiver tried to stretch for a touchdown near the sideline. The ball came out of his hand and hit the pylon for a touchback. If Jones had just gone out of bounds it would have been 1st-and-goal from the two-yard line and the game would probably be over.

Here is the play via Fox Sports…



