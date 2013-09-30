'Glee' Star Went Nuts After Her Brother Scored His First NFL Touchdown

Raiders rookie tight end Mychal Rivera scored his first NFL touchdown to give the Raiders an early 14-0 lead over Washington. But it was his sister, “Glee” star Naya Rivera, that may have been the most excited person in the stadium.

After her brother scored, Naya ran to the window of her suite and celebrated with the Raiders fans in a Raiders cap and a very short black t-shirt:



And proving that Naya isn’t the only one in the family with some dance moves, here is Mychal’s touchdown celebration:

