Gareth Bale of Tottenham Hotspur scored his 19th goal of the season with what can only be described as a flying karate kick.



A Wigan Athletic defenseman foolishly played the ball back to his keeper, who then tried to quickly clear it as Bale raced in. Unfortunately, the keeper’s attempt found the bottom of Bale’s boot…

