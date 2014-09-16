Gael Monfils Hit This Ridiculous Between-The-Legs Shot During A Davis Cup Match

Gael Monfils has a well-earned reputation as one of the most exciting players in tennis today and he unleashed yet another jaw-dropping shot during France’s Davis Cup win over the Czech Republic.

France had already clinched their semifinals match-up when Monfils took the court to face Lukas Rosol. So it was inevitable that Monfils, who has made it clear that he is more concerned with having fun and being entertaining and less worried about winning, would do something amazing.

He did not disappoint, hitting a ridiculous shot between his legs that Rosol hit back into the net (via TheBigLead.com).

In true Monfils fashion, the shot was incredible and completely unnecessary. Monfils also played it up to the crowd as he will often do.

Only time will tell if Monfils will win a Grand Slam event. But the talent is there as we saw during this year’s US Open when he hit this incredible 110 mph winner.





