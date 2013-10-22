A Fulham Midfielder Just Scored The Best Goal Of The Premier League Season

After giving up an early goal to Crystal Palace, Fulham quickly responded with one of the more beautiful goals you will ever see.

Streaking towards the right side of the penalty area, Midfielder Pajtim Kasami played a long pass of his chest, never let the ball hit the ground and then struck a no-look goal from a very difficult angle, possibly catching the keeper unprepared to react in time. It was a little lucky, but it was also perfectly executed and still incredible…



Here is another angle…

