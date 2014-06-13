The Egregious Flop That Gave Brazil The Lead In Opening World Cup Match

It didn’t take long for the first major controversy of the World Cup as Brazil took a 2-1 lead over Croatia late in the opening match when Fred appeared to flop in the penalty area, drawing a penalty.

There was definitely contact on the play with the Croatian defender placing his hand on Fred’s shoulder, but the Brazilian clearly embellished the contact…

Fred was even holding his hands out looking for a call even before he hit the ground.

The Croatian players were furious, surrounding the referee after the call.

Neymar was able to convert the penalty even though the Croatian goalie was able to get his hands on the ball and Brazil had a 2-1 lead.

