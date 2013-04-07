Fan Catches Home Run Bare-Handed While Holding A Baby

Catching a home run is a risky venture without a glove. If not careful, a fan can break some bones in their hand. Attempting to catch a home run while holding a young child in one arm just makes the feat even riskier.



So when this fan nonchalantly catches a home run with his left hand during today’s Nationals-Reds game, all you can do is stand and clap (See full video below; GIF via MLB.tv; h/t Joe Azzinaro and C.J. Fogler)…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.