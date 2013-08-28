Diamondbacks Shortstop Made An Incredible Catch That Must Be Seen To Be Believed

Didi Gregorius of the Arizona Diamondbacks made an incredible catch over his head while sprinting towards center field.

The catch ended the seventh inning leaving a runner stranded on base. Gregorius nearly overran the ball and had to reach back as he was falling down, which only increased the level of difficulty and made the final product that much more impressive.

Here are three different angles of the catch (you can see the full video at this link)…

Here is a view from the side…

And one more zoomed in…

