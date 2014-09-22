A Detroit Lions Player Injured His Knee Doing A Popular Celebration

After making a tackle on a short tun, Detroit Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch injured his knee doing the popular “discount double-check” celebration.



The Lions are playing the Green Bay Packers and the celebration was made popular by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers both during games and with his State Farm insurance commercials. Tulloch may have been mocking Rodgers.

It is unclear how severe the injury is, but at the very least it doesn’t look like Tulloch will return to this game.

