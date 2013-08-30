MLB Pitcher David Price Is So Excited For Football Season He Practiced In A Full Vanderbilt Uniform

David Price of the Tampa Bay Rays practiced prior to Wednesday night’s game in a Vanderbilt football uniform, complete with a helmet.

But just wearing the uniform was not enough for the Vandy alumnus. He played catch in the uniform and even threw a bullpen session while still wearing the helmet:

For good measure, Price had Matt Moore throw a ball at his helmet from point-blank range as pitching coach Jim Hickey watched. This would likely lead to a suspension if this were the NFL:

Preparing for @VandyFootball‘s season opener tomorrow, @DAVIDprice14 (with Jim Hickey) shows his school spirit: pic.twitter.com/IFXjBCd6bz

— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 28, 2013

Here is Price standing with Hickey before the game…

