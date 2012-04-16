This Nasty Hit Shows That Concussions Are Still A Big Problem In The NHL

In the second period of last night’s playoff game between the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks, Henrik Sedin was laid-out by Dustin Brown, with one of the more violent collisions you will see in the NHL.



And while the hit clearly left Sedin woozy, and despite new policies in place this year for dealing with concussions, Sedin returned to the game.

Here’s the hit at regular speed. Note that the elbow does appear to hit Sedin in the upper chest. And that the worst impact may have been Sedin’s head hitting the ice…

Now, here is what Sedin looked like after the hit, and it isn’t pretty…

Maybe Sedin was just knocking on the door and hoping somebody would open it. Or maybe he just had the wind knocked out of him, as the television announcers speculated. But Sedin returned to the ice shortly after this scene and played a regular shift, and played 23 minutes in the game.

And while we are not going to question the toughness of hockey players or the importance of the NHL playoffs, we will be surprised if Sedin remembers anything from this game.

