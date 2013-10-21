Colts Kicker Delivered One Of The Biggest Hits Of The Weekend

It is not out of the ordinary to see a kicker or punter come through with a tackle after a returner has gotten past the rest of the kicking team. But you may never see a bigger hit delivered by a kicker than the one by Pat McAfee of the Colts on Trindon Holliday of the Broncos during a kick return.

McAfee did have an advantage on this tackle. At 6-foot-1, 233 pounds, McAfee has a decided size advantage over Holliday who is just 5-foot-5, 170 pounds. McAfee is also lucky he wasn’t flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit (see the second GIF below)…



Here is another angle…

