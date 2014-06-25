Italy Picked Up A Foolish Red Card And Is Now Eliminated From The World Cup

Italy and Uruguay are playing for a spot in the round of 16 with Italy needing either a tie or win to advance. But the Italians were forced to play the final 30 minutes with just ten men after Claudio Marchisio was sent off with a red card.

Uruguay would score a go ahead goal in the 81st minute.

Marchisio was moving in Uruguay’s side of the field when he lost control of the ball to an Uruguayan defender. In an effort to regain possession, Marchisio made a reckless challenge, going over the ball and kicking the defender with the studs of his boot.



It was a foolish move and an easy decision for the referee in a huge match that could see the Italians sent home.

