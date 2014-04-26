This Is Being Called One Of The Best Catches In Cricket History

Playing in his first game with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, Australian cricketer Chris Lynn made a game-saving catch robbing a batsman of six runs.

The catch, in which Lynn slips and then leaps into the air like a high-jumper, is being called one of the greatest catches in cricket history. In addition to the shear athletic ability, six runs would have won the game for Royal Challengers Bangalore if the ball had cleared the boundary.



Not only does Lynn make the amazing catch, but he somehow manages to not touch the boundary, which would have nullified the catch.You can see the full play at the 1:30 mark of this video.

