In One Of The Most Bizarre Outs You'll See, A Runner Avoids Home Plate And Slides Into The Catcher

With nobody out against the St. Louis Cardinals, Reds outfielder Chris Heisy was on third base when Brandon Phillips hit a hard groundball in his direction. But what happened next defies explanation.



As Heisy broke for home, David Freese’s got to the catcher in plenty of time. However, it was up the line towards first base leaving home plate unprotected. But instead of sliding towards the plate, or even to the outside of the plate, Heisy altered his course and slid right towards catcher, Yadier Molina, who easily tagged Heisy for the out.

At first it appears Heisy may have just lost track of where the plate was. But in the second GIF below, you can see he actually changes direction to go at Molina. Just a bizarre play…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.