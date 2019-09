The Lakers’ trainwreck seems to get worse with each passing day. Meanwhile, on the other coast, the Heat are cruising and having fun. So it is surprising that we had to wait until game 39 for Chris Bosh to unleash his post-game Bosh Bomb on LeBron James.



Ladies and gentlemen, the quirkiest player in the NBA, Chris Bosh…

