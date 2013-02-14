Chris Bosh Still Has The Most Entertaining High-Fives In The NBA

Chris Bosh may be the Miami Heat’s third-wheel. But he is also provides personality to a team that is sometimes lacking while LeBron James and Dwyane Wade play the roles of cool superstars.



The latest was an attempt to high-five Mario Chalmers and Ray Allen during a break in last night’s game. But when his gesture was not reciprocated, he chose to high-five their heads rather than be left hanging. For fun, we have also included a couple of Bosh’s other high-five misses from the archives (first GIF via @cjzero)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.